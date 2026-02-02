Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

CSUB names permanent director for Kegley Institute of Ethics

Dr. Nate Olson, who has served as interim director since 2023, will lead the institute that focuses on ethics education and fostering dialogue across political and social differences.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
CSUB appoints new director of Kegley Institute of Ethics
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University, Bakersfield has named a new permanent director for the Kegley Institute of Ethics.

Dr. Nate Olson was appointed to lead the institute, which has brought nationally renowned speakers to Kern County since 1986.

Olson, who chairs the Religious Studies Department at CSUB, has served as interim director since 2023.

The institute focuses on providing ethics education and fostering dialogue across political and social differences.

"Right now we're doing a program with the Kegley Institute that's about having conversations across political and social differences. I just came back from being in the snowstorm on the East Coast. We brought students to Harvard University where we were learning about, and students were learning about dialogue skills," Olson said.

The institute is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Olson says he's excited to continue building relationships and hosting thought-provoking conversations for both CSUB students and community members.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

02/02/2026

Sunny

65° / 42°

2%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Sunny

68° / 42°

7%

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 44°

4%

Thursday

02/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 51°

1%

Friday

02/06/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

71° / 47°

0%

Saturday

02/07/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 46°

5%

Sunday

02/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 46°

8%

Monday

02/09/2026

Mostly Cloudy

59° / 43°

22%