CSUB names permanent director for Kegley Institute of Ethics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University, Bakersfield has named a new permanent director for the Kegley Institute of Ethics.

Dr. Nate Olson was appointed to lead the institute, which has brought nationally renowned speakers to Kern County since 1986.

Olson, who chairs the Religious Studies Department at CSUB, has served as interim director since 2023.

The institute focuses on providing ethics education and fostering dialogue across political and social differences.

"Right now we're doing a program with the Kegley Institute that's about having conversations across political and social differences. I just came back from being in the snowstorm on the East Coast. We brought students to Harvard University where we were learning about, and students were learning about dialogue skills," Olson said.

The institute is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Olson says he's excited to continue building relationships and hosting thought-provoking conversations for both CSUB students and community members.

