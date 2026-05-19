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CSUB students wanted for part-time positions with University Police Department

CSUB students can apply for part-time campus safety positions through June 2.
California State University Bakersfield (CSUB), Bakersfield, August 23, 2021
23ABC News
California State University Bakersfield (CSUB), Bakersfield, August 23, 2021
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University, Bakersfield’s University Police Department is now hiring students for part-time positions as Community Service Officers.

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According to a recruitment flyer posted by the department, the non-sworn positions offer flexible hours, professional development opportunities, and hands-on training and experience for students interested in public safety or law enforcement careers.

The department says Community Service Officers assist with a variety of campus safety responsibilities, including patrolling parking lots and designated areas, enforcing parking regulations, providing motorist assistance, and conducting lock and unlock services.

Students in the role may also offer safety escorts, complete written reports, and operate motorized carts. The position may require working shifts that include holidays.

To qualify, applicants must be enrolled in at least six units per semester and maintain a minimum 2.3 GPA.

The application deadline is June 2, 2026.

More information is available through the CSUB University Police Department.

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