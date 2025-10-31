Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSUB swimming and diving director steps down after 3 months

Eric Bugby's departure marks another leadership change for Cal State Bakersfield athletics program
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University, Bakersfield's swimming and diving program faces another leadership change as Director Eric Bugby has abruptly stepped down from his position just three months after being introduced as the program's new leader.

Bugby was announced as the successor to Chris Hanson in August, but his tenure at CSUB has come to an unexpected end. The university made the announcement on its website without providing a reason for his departure.

Before joining CSUB, Bugby led a successful turnaround at Niagara University, where he won four conference championships in six years as the swimming and diving director.

Bugby had replaced Chris Hanson, who retired earlier this summer after 17 seasons with the program. Hanson's departure came after he was placed on administrative leave.

Acting Director of Athletics Sarah Tuohy said the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

The leadership change has immediate implications for the team's schedule. The Runners' season-opening dual meet against the University of Pacific, scheduled for this Saturday, will be postponed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

