CSUB unveils new Hispanic cultural center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday morning, students, faculty and staff gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the CSUB’s new Latinx cultural center — La Casita — on campus.

“Having a center like this opens so much opportunity for students,” said student Rigoberto Onofre Gutierrez. “They’re able to connect with some people in a certain way, whether it’s culture, food, music. There’s so much this space can bring to them.”

About 70% of CSUB students are Latino, making the university a Hispanic-Serving Institution. That designation allows the school to apply for federal grants aimed at supporting student success.

The president of the Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) said the designation should carry real meaning. “Being Hispanic-serving has to mean more than a designation on paper,” the ASI president said. “It has to mean that Latinx students walk into this campus and feel seen, supported, and set up to succeed.”

Students told 23ABC that despite making up most of the student body, the lack of a physical gathering space made it difficult to come together and celebrate their heritage. They said La Casita will make finding community easier.

“It’s a meeting ground, it’s a space to hang out, and it’s also another resource,” Gutierrez said.

La Casita features a lounge, art from across Latin America, study rooms and a play room for kids whose parents attend CSUB.

Dwayne Cantrell, vice president for student affairs, said the space is meant for everyone on campus. “This is a place where every student can see themselves, can find themselves, can connect with others and learn from one another,” Cantrell said.

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