CSUB women's basketball coach on paid administrative leave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield has placed women's basketball head coach Ari Wideman on paid administrative leave, effective March 4th.

University officials confirmed the move but said they cannot provide further details because it is a personnel matter.

Associate Head Coach Ray Alvarado is expected to serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the season.

The decision comes amid a series of controversies within CSUB's athletics department over the past year, including criminal charges filed against Kevin Mays, a former men's basketball assistant coach, and multiple lawsuits involving the university's athletic programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

