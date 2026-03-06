Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

CSUB women's basketball coach on paid administrative leave

University officials say Ari Wideman was placed on leave effective March 4, but cite a personnel matter in declining to provide further details.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
CSUB women's basketball coach on paid administrative leave
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield has placed women's basketball head coach Ari Wideman on paid administrative leave, effective March 4th.

University officials confirmed the move but said they cannot provide further details because it is a personnel matter.

Associate Head Coach Ray Alvarado is expected to serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the season.

The decision comes amid a series of controversies within CSUB's athletics department over the past year, including criminal charges filed against Kevin Mays, a former men's basketball assistant coach, and multiple lawsuits involving the university's athletic programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

03/05/2026

Clear

-° / 43°

4%

Friday

03/06/2026

Clear

70° / 44°

3%

Saturday

03/07/2026

Clear

75° / 46°

1%

Sunday

03/08/2026

Clear

79° / 50°

1%

Monday

03/09/2026

Clear

81° / 52°

4%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Mostly Clear

75° / 51°

5%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Clear

76° / 52°

4%

Thursday

03/12/2026

Mostly Clear

80° / 53°

4%