Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

CSUB women's soccer head coach Whitney Pitalo steps down from role

Pitalo's departure is the latest in a string of coaching changes and controversies at Cal State Bakersfield over the past year.
CSUB women's soccer head coach Whitney Pitalo has stepped down, marking the latest in a series of coaching changes at Cal State Bakersfield.
CSUB women's soccer coach Whitney Pitalo steps down from role
CSUB women's soccer head coach Whitney Pitalo steps down from role
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Cal State Bakersfield Athletics Department announced Tuesday that women's soccer head coach Whitney Pitalo has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Pitalo came to Bakersfield in February 2025. No other reasons were listed for her departure.

"Coach Pitalo has made a lasting impact on our program and student-athletes, and we are grateful for her leadership and dedication. While we will miss her, we wish her continued success as she begins her next chapter," Sarah Tuohy said.

Tuohy is the acting director of athletics for CSUB.

Associate Head Coach Martin Navarro Jr. will serve as interim head coach through the end of the calendar year.

Associate Head Coach Martin Navarro Jr.

Pitalo's resignation is the latest in a series of coaching changes for CSUB athletics. Earlier in March, women's basketball head coach Ari Wideman was placed on administrative leave.

In October 2025, Head Coach and Director of Swimming Eric Bugby resigned less than three months after being hired. No reason was given for his departure.

In September, men's basketball head coach Rod Barnes stepped down after a 14-year tenure.

In August, men's basketball assistant coach Kevin Mays was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. Mays was fired and is currently awaiting trial.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE TURNOVER AT CSUB BELOW:

CSUB Athletics Leadership Turnover: A timeline of department departures

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

03/24/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 58°

2%

Wednesday

03/25/2026

Mostly Clear

86° / 57°

1%

Thursday

03/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

82° / 56°

3%

Friday

03/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 61°

1%

Saturday

03/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

90° / 59°

1%

Sunday

03/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

90° / 62°

0%

Monday

03/30/2026

Cloudy

83° / 57°

24%

Tuesday

03/31/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 52°

24%