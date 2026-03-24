CSUB women's soccer head coach Whitney Pitalo steps down from role

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Cal State Bakersfield Athletics Department announced Tuesday that women's soccer head coach Whitney Pitalo has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Pitalo came to Bakersfield in February 2025. No other reasons were listed for her departure.

"Coach Pitalo has made a lasting impact on our program and student-athletes, and we are grateful for her leadership and dedication. While we will miss her, we wish her continued success as she begins her next chapter," Sarah Tuohy said.

Tuohy is the acting director of athletics for CSUB.

Associate Head Coach Martin Navarro Jr. will serve as interim head coach through the end of the calendar year.

CSUB

Pitalo's resignation is the latest in a series of coaching changes for CSUB athletics. Earlier in March, women's basketball head coach Ari Wideman was placed on administrative leave.

In October 2025, Head Coach and Director of Swimming Eric Bugby resigned less than three months after being hired. No reason was given for his departure.

In September, men's basketball head coach Rod Barnes stepped down after a 14-year tenure.

In August, men's basketball assistant coach Kevin Mays was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. Mays was fired and is currently awaiting trial.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE TURNOVER AT CSUB BELOW:

CSUB Athletics Leadership Turnover: A timeline of department departures

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