Deadly e-bike crash in south Bakersfield at Brundage Lane and A Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead following a crash between a vehicle and a motorized bicycle Wednesday night in south Bakersfield.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Brundage Lane and A Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. A man riding a motorized bike westbound on Brundage Lane entered the intersection on a red light, where he was struck by a woman driving southbound on A Street. The man died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, BPD said.

Police said speed and intoxication are not believed to be factors in the crash.

If anyone has any information regarding the crash, call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

