Deadly incident near Highway 99 & White Lane

The incident backed up traffic on the Highway for hours
23ABC
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At least one person was killed in the area of Highway 99 and White Lane Thursday evening.

The incident backed up traffic on northbound Highway 99 for several hours as lanes were blocked off.

All traffic lanes have since reopened.

According the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the incident happened at 6:25 PM, when a person was reportedly jumping in front of vehicles on northbound Highway 99 just north of White Lane.

It's unknown what led to the death of the person at this time.

The identity of the person killed will be released at another time by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

