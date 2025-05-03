Death investigation closes part of Westside Parkway in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A suspicious death caused the closure of parts of the Westside Parkway for several hours on Saturday.

The Bakersfield Police Department closed the eastbound lanes from Coffee to Truxtun due to the death investigation.

A tweet on X from BPD stated "The eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway from Coffee to the Truxtun Avenue off-ramp will be closed for the next few hours related to a suspicious death investigation. Please stay out of the area while officers conduct their investigation."

— Bakersfield Police Department (@bakersfieldpd) May 3, 2025

This is a developing story.

