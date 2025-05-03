Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Death investigation closes part of Westside Parkway in Bakersfield

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A suspicious death caused the closure of parts of the Westside Parkway for several hours on Saturday.

The Bakersfield Police Department closed the eastbound lanes from Coffee to Truxtun due to the death investigation.

A tweet on X from BPD stated "The eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway from Coffee to the Truxtun Avenue off-ramp will be closed for the next few hours related to a suspicious death investigation. Please stay out of the area while officers conduct their investigation."

This is a developing story.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Saturday

05/03/2025

Showers

-° / 55°

48%

Sunday

05/04/2025

Partly Cloudy

72° / 58°

24%

Monday

05/05/2025

Clear

83° / 59°

1%

Tuesday

05/06/2025

Clear

87° / 60°

0%

Wednesday

05/07/2025

Clear

89° / 62°

0%

Thursday

05/08/2025

Clear

92° / 65°

0%

Friday

05/09/2025

Clear

95° / 67°

0%

Saturday

05/10/2025

Mostly Clear

96° / 68°

0%