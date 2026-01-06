Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders to speak at Hoffmann Hospice fundraiser in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders will serve as the guest speaker for this year's Voices of Inspiration event benefiting Hoffmann Hospice.

The Colorado football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer has been announced as the featured speaker for the 29th annual fundraising event.

The event is scheduled for April 16 at the Dignity Health Theater in Bakersfield.

Tickets for the Voices of Inspiration event are available for purchase online at hoffmannhospice.org/upcoming-events/.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

