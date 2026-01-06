Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders to speak at Hoffmann Hospice fundraiser in Bakersfield

Pro Football Hall of Famer will headline 29th annual Voices of Inspiration event April 16
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders will serve as the guest speaker for this year's Voices of Inspiration event benefiting Hoffmann Hospice.

The Colorado football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer has been announced as the featured speaker for the 29th annual fundraising event.

The event is scheduled for April 16 at the Dignity Health Theater in Bakersfield.

Tickets for the Voices of Inspiration event are available for purchase online at hoffmannhospice.org/upcoming-events/.

