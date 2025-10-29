Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Del Oro High School employee arrested for alleged sexual relationship with minor

An investigation into a Del Oro High School employee led to the arrest of 26-year-old Salvador Fabian for an alleged sexual relationship with a student.
23ABC News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a Del Oro High School employee on Tuesday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor.

The employee arrested is Salvador Fabian, 26, according to BPD. The relationship in question is allegedly between Fabian and a student at the high school.

Fabian does not appear to be in custody at this time, according to Kern County inmate records.

Police do not believe there are other victims at this time.

We have reached out to the Kern High School District for comment but have not heard back at the time of publishing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

