Deputies discover nearly 4,000 pounds of meth at Kern County home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County authorities seized nearly 4,000 pounds of methamphetamine in what officials are calling one of the largest drug busts in the area's history.

On October 30, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and KC-HIDTA Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Rian Noelle Court. Deputies discovered approximately 954 pounds of solid methamphetamine and more than 2,700 pounds of the drug in liquid form.

"I would say is probably the biggest in my younger career worked narcotics and if you had a 5 or 10 pound methamphetamine case you had a huge case this is 1500 pounds 1,000 pounds this one is 9057 this is enormous amount of narcotics that are killing our youth," said KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

Five suspects face multiple charges including manufacturing, possession for sales, transporting drugs, maintaining a drug house and conspiracy.

Authorities described the residence as a dangerous methamphetamine laboratory. Kern County Environmental Health and Code Compliance assisted in handling hazardous chemicals found at the scene.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

