Documents reveal details in Tallulah Falls Court shooting

Court documents detail alcohol-fueled argument that escalated to deadly shooting, with 15-year-old witness attempting to stop violence
Teen Tried to Stop Dad From Killing Mom, Court Docs Reveal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New documents obtained by 23ABC reveal disturbing details in the arrest of Manuel Robles, the man accused of shooting and killing his wife November 26 at a home on Tallulah Falls Court.

According to the probable cause report, Robles and his wife were drinking alcohol before they began arguing.

Robles then allegedly stood over his wife, aiming his handgun at her.

At that time, the documents say their 15-year-old son tried to intervene, and Robles began shooting at his gun safe until the magazine was empty.

The report goes on to say that Robles retrieved an AR-15 style rifle before shooting his wife several times, killing her.

Robles pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and another felony in court on Tuesday.

He is expected to return for preliminary hearings on December 12 and 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

