Nothing like a classic superhero costume, or a gorilla suit!

Prev Next 23ABC

Posted at 7:53 AM, Oct 05, 2023

In Your Wildest Dreams has a wide selection of Halloween costumes for your spooky, funny, and classic ideas.

In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner takes us through their costume department and tries on her favorites. In Your Wildest Dreams Consignments

2819 F St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

(661) 324-6484 Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Download Our Free App for Apple and Android

Sign Up for Our Daily E-mail Newsletter

Like Us on Facebook

Follow Us on Instagram

Subscribe to Us on YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.