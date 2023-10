Prev Next 23ABC

Posted at 5:54 AM, Oct 19, 2023

The Downtown Business Association is hosting Third Thursday! It will be located at Mill Creek Park and start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

23ABC's Ava Kershner tests out the inflatable obstacle courses in this week's Doing Downtown- and races one of the kids to get the glory. Watch to see who won! Heritage Christian Schools

2401 Bernard St, Bakersfield

(661) 871-4545 Chuyin's Party Rentals

@chuyins_partyrentals Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

