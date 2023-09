Prev Next 23ABC

Posted at 4:58 AM, Sep 23, 2023

23ABC's Ava Kershner takes on Mango Haus, a downtown eatery with food made to make you feel good.

In this video, she tries the Pomegranate Guacamole and the Chilaquiles Rojos. Located at 700 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield CA.

