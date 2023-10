Prev Next 23ABC

Posted at 6:25 AM, Oct 26, 2023

The Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield is iconic- to it's guests that come and go, and to its guests that never leave.

In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner takes a tour through some of the spots with the most haunted activity, and attempts to contact an otherwordly presence. The Padre Hotel

1702 18th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

(661) 427-4900 Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

