BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People from across the country gathered in Bakersfield to honor the life of Dolores Huerta, the civil rights icon whose organizing changed millions of lives.

The celebration of life drew labor leaders and elected officials alike. It featured musical performances, personal tributes and reflections on the impact Huerta left on generations of activists. Tributes came from Governor-elect Xavier Becerra and others, who led the crowd in Huerta's rallying cry of "Si se puede. Si se puede."

For former U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis, Huerta was more than a civil rights icon. She was a mentor and someone Solis considered a spiritual mother.

"She was always a very prepared woman and she wasn't afraid to speak up even though her stature was so small. The woman had a mighty voice like a lion, and that is how I remember her," Solis said.

Those who knew Huerta also remembered her personality and her willingness to challenge even the most powerful institutions. Kerry Kennedy shared a story about Huerta's meeting with Pope Leo earlier this year.

"And then they had a few minutes alone and she came out from seeing the Pope and Martin said, What did you pray about? And she said, 'oh well, I didn't pray.' I asked him when women would be priests," Kennedy said.

For United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero, honoring Huerta means continuing the work she helped start more than six decades ago.

"The best possible tribute to Dolores Huerta is for the organizing to continue. Dolores fought alongside farm workers to the very end of her life. The union she helped found will always continue that work," Romero said.

The tributes have honored a legacy that reached around the world. But the work that would change millions of lives began right here in Kern County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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