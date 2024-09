BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We're continuing to collect donations for the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

$12 can go toward two books for kids who need them.

If you'd like to donate head to turnto23.com/giveabook

Or you can text 23ABC to 50155.

Thank you to everyone that has donated! Special shout out to Dignity Health for their $5,000 donation!

If you haven't donated yet, you still can do so. The campaign runs through 9/30.

