BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After 50 years of keeping a phone beside his bed and waiting for the middle-of-the-night call, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says he's ready to let it go.

Youngblood joined 23ABC for his final monthly in-studio interview as sheriff, reflecting on his career while also addressing several issues still facing the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

"It has been a long run, but it went by really quickly," Youngblood said.

The conversation covered recent investigations, license plate readers, officer-involved shootings, Air 5 and equipment needs in East Kern. But it eventually turned to the transition already underway at the top of the Sheriff's Office and Youngblood's emotional endorsement of Larry McCurtain, who was unanimously selected by the Kern County Board of Supervisors to serve the remaining two years of Youngblood's term.

Halloween shooting investigation and Flock cameras

Youngblood discussed the investigation into the Halloween shooting off Rosedale Highway, which led investigators to two suspects in Sacramento.

"We used information from undercover operatives," Youngblood said. "There's a lot of investigation that goes on when something occurs, especially if you have a lead of who the shooter may be."

Youngblood said detectives followed the available leads until the investigation took them to Sacramento.

He also pointed to license plate readers and Flock cameras as tools that have made it easier for investigators to track suspects beyond Kern County.

Youngblood defended the technology amid privacy concerns, arguing the Sheriff's Office uses it as an investigative tool following serious crimes.

"We're not monitoring what people do. We couldn't care less what people do," Youngblood said. "But when we have a crime that is egregious, we use those to track people, the suspects, and generally make an arrest."

Youngblood discusses officer-involved shootings and body cameras

Youngblood also addressed an officer-involved shooting on Pembroke Avenue.

He said a deputy initiated a traffic stop and the suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun. Youngblood said the suspect threw the gun during the encounter and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

"The officer believed he was under fire or going to be," Youngblood said.

The conversation then turned to body-worn cameras and situations in which an officer's camera may not be activated before a shooting or other rapidly developing encounter.

Youngblood said KCSO policy generally calls for deputies responding to a call to activate their cameras before arriving.

"Sometimes things happen so quickly you don't have time to do that," Youngblood said. "It's not a glitch, just the nature of the beast."

Paramedics added aboard Air 5

Youngblood also discussed a development within the Sheriff's Office air support unit: paramedics aboard Air 5.

The change expands what the helicopter crew can do when responding to injured or stranded people in remote parts of Kern County.

"If we're in the mountains and we have someone that's lost or injured, we can do some medical treatment with paramedics where we could not before," Youngblood said.

Previously, deputies could provide first aid and transport someone to additional medical care. Youngblood said having paramedics aboard gives the crew the ability to provide a higher level of treatment during the rescue.

"It's going to save lives, and I'm really supportive and proud of that air unit," he said.

More specialized equipment sought for East Kern

Youngblood said one remaining goal is to position additional specialized equipment in eastern Kern County.

He said the department is looking at placing a BearCat, Rook and potentially a Sherp in East Kern, allowing KCSO to have resources positioned on both sides of the county.

During winter weather or other emergencies, Youngblood said simply reaching parts of the county can take hours.

"Minutes matter in situations," he said.

Youngblood links increase in drug labs to border security

Youngblood also addressed what he described as an increase in drug-lab operations involving the Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

He offered his opinion that tighter security at the U.S.-Mexico border has contributed to more drugs being produced domestically rather than transported across the border.

"The border is now secure," Youngblood said. "When the border is secure, they have to make drugs here as opposed to bringing them across the border. So I think it's a direct relationship to the security of our border."

Asked about the possibility of a change in federal policy, Youngblood said, "If they control it, we're fine. If they go back to where we were, we're doomed in my opinion."

Digital/editorial note: I'd keep that clearly attributed to Youngblood as his assessment rather than present the claimed connection between border security and local drug labs as established fact. If you want that section to stand alone as a separate digital story, I'd independently verify the underlying trend and seek drug-seizure/lab data before making it a headline.

‘We’re tight’

The interview became more personal when the conversation turned to McCurtain.

Youngblood said McCurtain will become Kern County's 24th sheriff and said he plans to help with McCurtain's future election campaign.

Asked about McCurtain's emotional remarks before the Board of Supervisors, Youngblood paused.

"Well, we, we want to avoid those," Youngblood said. "We, we're tight."

He then reflected on watching someone he has mentored prepare to take over the department.

"In law enforcement, when you have someone that you've groomed along the way and they turn out exactly what you want them to be, you can't ask for more than that," Youngblood said.

Youngblood pointed to McCurtain's experience, including his leadership during a manhunt in the Kern River Valley, where McCurtain grew up.

Youngblood said the transition has support from inside the department as well as the community.

"The community wants him, I want him, and the employees want him. You can't ask for more than that," Youngblood said.

Then he offered perhaps his strongest endorsement of his successor.

"I put my career on the line for him, that he's a great guy."

Life after the badge

Asked what he will miss most, Youngblood's answer was simple: the employees.

But after decades of being on call, Youngblood made equally clear that retirement means retirement.

"I'm through working," he said.

There is fishing to do. There is golf to play. And for the first time in decades, there won't be an expectation that the telephone could ring at any moment.

"I spent 50 years with the phone beside my bed waiting for it to ring in the middle of the night," Youngblood said. "I won't have to do that anymore."

Asked if he's finally going to put the phone on snooze, Youngblood smiled.

"We hope."

And when invited to stop by the 23ABC studios anytime?

"Don't look for me."

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