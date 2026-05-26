Double homicide investigated in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two men were found dead on a property on Eucalyptus Drive Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.

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