Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Double homicide investigated in East Bakersfield

Two men were found dead on Eucalyptus Drive Monday night after deputies responded to reports of a shooting.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Double homicide investigated in East Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two men were found dead on a property on Eucalyptus Drive Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

05/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 55°

0%

Wednesday

05/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 54°

3%

Thursday

05/28/2026

PM Showers

70° / 56°

32%

Friday

05/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 57°

9%

Saturday

05/30/2026

Sunny

84° / 59°

1%

Sunday

05/31/2026

Sunny

89° / 62°

1%

Monday

06/01/2026

Mostly Sunny

93° / 63°

0%

Tuesday

06/02/2026

Mostly Sunny

95° / 65°

0%