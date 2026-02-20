Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Downtown association shares growth updates at annual breakfast

City Councilman Andrae Gonzales emphasizes need for local entrepreneur investment in downtown revitalization efforts
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Downtown Bakersfield growth plans revealed at business association breakfast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Downtown Business Association held its annual State of Downtown breakfast Thursday morning, addressing updates on major projects, economic growth and new developments in downtown Bakersfield.

Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales attended the event and emphasized the importance of encouraging community investment in the downtown area.

"We have to encourage local entrepreneurs from throughout Kern County to invest in downtown Bakersfield to offer their talents, their gifts, whatever they may be, to help pour into downtown to make it even more vibrant," Gonzales said.

The association provides updates on ongoing initiatives aimed at revitalizing and expanding the downtown business district.

For more information about Bakersfield's Downtown Business Association, visit their website at bakersfieldDBA.com.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

