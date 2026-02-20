Downtown association shares growth updates at annual breakfast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Downtown Business Association held its annual State of Downtown breakfast Thursday morning, addressing updates on major projects, economic growth and new developments in downtown Bakersfield.

Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales attended the event and emphasized the importance of encouraging community investment in the downtown area.

"We have to encourage local entrepreneurs from throughout Kern County to invest in downtown Bakersfield to offer their talents, their gifts, whatever they may be, to help pour into downtown to make it even more vibrant," Gonzales said.

The association provides updates on ongoing initiatives aimed at revitalizing and expanding the downtown business district.

