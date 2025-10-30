Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Downtown Bakersfield BBQ restaurant 'Angry Barnyard' announces closure

Owners thank customers and staff, calling the restaurant one of life's "greatest adventures"
23ABC
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A downtown restaurant is closing its doors this week after announcing the decision on social media.

Angry Barnyard BBQ announced on Facebook that Friday will be their last day of service. The owners said they made the decision after their family began the process of moving to Tennessee, adding that it felt like the right time to "turn the page" and start a new chapter.

In their message, they thanked customers and staff, saying running the restaurant has been one of the "greatest adventures" of their lives.

