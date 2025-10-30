Downtown Bakersfield BBQ restaurant 'Angry Barnyard' announces closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A downtown restaurant is closing its doors this week after announcing the decision on social media.

Angry Barnyard BBQ announced on Facebook that Friday will be their last day of service. The owners said they made the decision after their family began the process of moving to Tennessee, adding that it felt like the right time to "turn the page" and start a new chapter.

In their message, they thanked customers and staff, saying running the restaurant has been one of the "greatest adventures" of their lives.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

