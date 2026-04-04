Downtown Bakersfield Cesar Chavez mural removed amid building renovations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Cesar Chavez mural on L Street in Downtown Bakersfield was removed on Friday, but city officials say the decision is unrelated to recent sexual abuse allegations against the late labor leader.

Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzalez said the mural was scheduled to be removed because the building's owner, J-P Lake, is doing renovations to the entire property. The decision to remove the artwork was made before the allegations against Chavez became public.

As the mural came down, some community members drove by to capture video, expressing shock at what some viewed as history being erased. Some voiced fears that Chavez’s legacy as a labor and civil rights leader may fade for future generations in light of the recent allegations.

"It’s very complex in that, I believe that what the movement has done to improve the farm workers work environments is excellent. That should not be erased; they benefited so much from it," community member Xochitl Rodarte said.

"The whole sexual harassment and allegations that are being made are troubling. We have to be empathetic to the victims, we don’t know. But I believe that it is so fast moving all his murals, statues, everything is being erased," Rodarte said.

"I think they will probably keep it away from younger generations. Plus, start to remove it from schools and other places that will be at cost towards the community. It hasn’t been proven, so I don’t understand the reason to start this yet. If the allegations are false, are they going to put it back?" community member Richard said.

The mural that once graced the wall is now gone, but the controversy surrounding the image of Chavez will most likely continue for years to come.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

