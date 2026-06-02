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Downtown Bakersfield city buildings on lockdown amid nearby incident

City Hall North, City Hall South, the Development Services Building, and Police Headquarters are closed until further notice.
downtown bakersfield lockdown 06/02/2026.jpeg
23ABC
downtown bakersfield lockdown 06/02/2026.jpeg
Bakersfield Police Car (FILE)
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several city buildings in downtown Bakersfield are on lockdown after the Bakersfield Police Department reported an active bomb threat and hostage situation near Truxtun and Chester avenues.

City Hall North and City Hall South are currently closed to the public. The Development Services Building and Police Headquarters are also locked down.

Officials say the closures are a precaution. The public cannot enter any of the affected properties at this time.

The buildings will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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