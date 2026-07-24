Downtown Bakersfield construction project squeezes businesses, sparks parking concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several downtown Bakersfield businesses say a city construction project is driving away customers and creating major parking problems.

Downtown Bakersfield businesses say construction hurts business, parking

Mad Dog Tattoo, M.A. Griffin and Sons, The Mint Bar, and Burger Hut are among the businesses affected. Business owners say crews converted a parking lot next to Mad Dog Tattoo into a staging area to store equipment and materials. Workers are also parking their personal vehicles in front of shops, owners say.

In a letter shared with 23ABC, Marc DeLeon, a manager at Mad Dog Tattoo, and other shop owners say foot traffic is down 80%.

DeLeon said:

"There are people here who depend on customers to be able to feed their families, and you are taking the ability from the customers to get to the businesses."

23ABC Courtesy Mad Dog Tattoo

Business owners want the city to move the staging area to an empty lot down the street.

Starting next Wednesday, crews will block off parking on both sides of the street. Shop owners say they will keep their doors open.

On Tuesday, Bakersfield Public Information Officer Joe Conroy told 23ABC that the project remains on track to be completed by late October.

23ABC is reaching out to the city about businesses' concerns regarding the staging area and worker parking. This story will be updated when the city responds.

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