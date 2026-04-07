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Downtown Bakersfield corridor improvement project begins today with closures on 18th and 19th streets

The corridor improvement project will cause temporary closures between L and O streets through October.
Downtown Bakersfield corridor improvement project begins today with closures on 18th and 19th streets
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A long-term corridor improvement project begins today in downtown Bakersfield, bringing temporary road closures and traffic impacts that are expected to last through the fall.

The City of Bakersfield said 18th and 19th streets between L and O streets will experience temporary closures starting today. The work is expected to continue through Oct. 31 with detours in place. Drivers are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

Marc DeLeon, owner of Mad Dog Tattoo, is excited for the renovation project and hopes it brings more people to the downtown area.

"I hope it's going to bring more people in this area. We do get a lot of people in this area as it is, but I hope it brings more people," DeLeon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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