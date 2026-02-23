Downtown Bakersfield Eye Street project runs through August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A major sewer improvement project begins today in downtown Bakersfield on Eye Street between Wall and 23rd streets.

The project will require temporary road closures and is expected to last through August 31. Detours will be in place, but drivers should expect delays.

The city is advising people to use alternate routes or allow extra travel time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

