Downtown Bakersfield revitalization program reaches halfway point amid business, resident concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Downtown Bakersfield's revitalization program has reached its halfway point, with city officials saying the project remains on track for completion by late October.

The program, aimed at making the city a safer space, has drawn mixed reactions from residents and business owners who say the ongoing construction is creating daily challenges.

Valentine Kenney, who takes public transportation and walks often in downtown Bakersfield, said construction on 18th and 19th Street is forcing pedestrians off the sidewalks.

"It's been since April and it is now July and I feel like construction in this town always takes forever."

Kenney said the detour is putting people in a dangerous position.

"You gotta use the road unfortunately and you gotta be really careful of the cars."

Downtown businesses say they are also feeling the impact. Parking slots that once sat in front of Jonathan Lopez's auto body shop are now unpaved construction zones.

"I did notice that customers don't know where to go around here since things are kinda closed down and we do try to put signs outside," Lopez said.

Bakersfield Public Information Officer Joe Conroy said the project is on schedule and offered guidance for drivers in the area.

"There are no lane closures planned for this project, though we do encourage drivers to use caution when traveling through the work area."

Downtown business owners and residents say they hope the construction ends soon.

For years, downtown Bakersfield has struggled to revitalize its image. The downtown revitalization program is one of several revitalization programs the city has in place.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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