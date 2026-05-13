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Downtown Bakersfield traffic closure planned for police memorial ceremonies

Truxtun Avenue will close in both directions Thursday morning for two separate law enforcement memorial ceremonies during National Police Week.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Downtown Bakersfield traffic closure planned for police memorial ceremonies
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Truxtun Avenue will be closed Thursday in both directions between H Street and Eye Street from 6 to 10 a.m., with possible impacts beginning as early as 5 a.m. The closure is for the Bakersfield Police Department Memorial Ceremony.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the far right lane of eastbound Truxtun Avenue will be closed between Chester Avenue and L Street for the Kern County Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony in front of the Superior Court Building.

Both ceremonies are part of National Police Week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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