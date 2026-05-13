Downtown Bakersfield traffic closure planned for police memorial ceremonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Truxtun Avenue will be closed Thursday in both directions between H Street and Eye Street from 6 to 10 a.m., with possible impacts beginning as early as 5 a.m. The closure is for the Bakersfield Police Department Memorial Ceremony.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the far right lane of eastbound Truxtun Avenue will be closed between Chester Avenue and L Street for the Kern County Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony in front of the Superior Court Building.

Both ceremonies are part of National Police Week.

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