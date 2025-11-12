Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dress For Success: Now serving women and men

The Bakersfield location primarily assists women trying to find work, now adding men to the mix.
Heidi Shubin, director of the Dress For Success Bakersfield store, joined Mike Hart on Good Morning Kern County ahead of the official grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 13th.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dress for Success Bakersfield has traditionally helped local women project confidence when looking for work. With something as simple as the right dress and accessories, some women can make the connection, and now that offer is being extended to men! Heidi Shumin, formerly of 'SugarDaddys', was brought on board to take this project to another level. The grand re-opening will take place on Thursday, November 13th, at 1416 17th Street from

