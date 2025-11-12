Dress For Success: Now serving women and men

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dress for Success Bakersfield has traditionally helped local women project confidence when looking for work. With something as simple as the right dress and accessories, some women can make the connection, and now that offer is being extended to men! Heidi Shumin, formerly of 'SugarDaddys', was brought on board to take this project to another level. The grand re-opening will take place on Thursday, November 13th, at 1416 17th Street from

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

