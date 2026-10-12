Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run collision on Brundage Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) – A driver was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Brundage Lane that killed a pedestrian late Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

On Oct. 9, just before 10:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Brundage Lane after a reported collision involving a vehicle and male pedestrian.

Officers arrived to find a man down on the street with major injuries. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he died after arrival.

The vehicle involved in the crash had left the area, according to police.

Investigators determined the victim was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, but against a red light, at the time of the collision.

The driver suspected in the incident, later identified as 29-year-old Patience Ervin, was traveling westbound through a green light when the crash occurred.

Ervin was located and arrested; she was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death.

Police said, “Speed nor impairment were factors in the collision.”