Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Drug deal is what led to deadly shooting in Bakersfield where 3 were shot

Bakersfield police say a drug deal on the 6300 block of Chester W. Nimitz Street led to the shooting that killed one man and injured two others on February 18.
Chester W. Nimitz Shooting Scene in Bakersfield
23ABC
Chester W. Nimitz Shooting Scene in Bakersfield
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A drug deal led to a deadly shooting in Bakersfield on February 18th, leaving one man dead and two others injured, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The shooting took place on the 6300 block of Chester W. Nimitz Street, where BPD says the drug deal was taking place. A man found at that scene was pronounced dead. The other two shooting victims survived.

Officers located a second victim on Hosking Avenue and a third outside of Golden Valley High School. BPD says all three people were connected to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE SHOOTING BELOW:

One dead, others injured in shooting that involved multiple areas in Bakersfield

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

02/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 56°

18%

Friday

02/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 56°

7%

Saturday

02/28/2026

Mostly Clear

82° / 56°

5%

Sunday

03/01/2026

Mostly Cloudy

77° / 53°

23%

Monday

03/02/2026

Clear

68° / 48°

6%

Tuesday

03/03/2026

Clear

71° / 48°

6%

Wednesday

03/04/2026

Showers Late

69° / 48°

30%

Thursday

03/05/2026

Clear

67° / 44°

4%