Drug deal is what led to deadly shooting in Bakersfield where 3 were shot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A drug deal led to a deadly shooting in Bakersfield on February 18th, leaving one man dead and two others injured, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The shooting took place on the 6300 block of Chester W. Nimitz Street, where BPD says the drug deal was taking place. A man found at that scene was pronounced dead. The other two shooting victims survived.

Officers located a second victim on Hosking Avenue and a third outside of Golden Valley High School. BPD says all three people were connected to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

