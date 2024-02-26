E-BIKES FOR THE EASTSIDE: How reliable transportation is changing lives

In this story, watch the moment the recipients got their e-bikes!

23ABC's Ava Kershner gets the reaction now that their daily transportation is taken care of.

“Before this, I was either taking public transportation or Ubers and things like that, um, rideshares, maybe even having to walk sometimes,” said Cory Brooks, a recipient of an E-bike.

Walking three and a half miles to work and back left Cory Brooks researching electric bike options online.

That's when he came across Bike Bakersfield's loan to own program.

“Much more convenient to be able to get back and forth to where I need to go on the e-bike,” said Brooks.

And he's not the only one.

“I'm going to be getting this awesome Pedego right here,” said Stephanie Garrison.

Stephanie Garrison used to bike to work five to six days a week.

“I’m not really sure how many miles it is but it took me an hour to get there and an hour to get back, peddling,” said Garrison.

But when asked how long it will take her now.

“I don't know, but I’m excited to find out,” said Garrison.

Those who get an e-bike from the program will also get trunks, locks, lights and other safety gear.

Their requirements?

Bike 20 hours a week.

Attend two safety classes.

And attend two group rides per month.

“And at the end of the year if they've done all that the bike belongs to them,” said Cindy Parra, Bike Bakersfield’s Board Secretary.

The program started in the southeast of Bakersfield but is expanding throughout the city, aimed at helping low income people.

While also providing an active lifestyle and relief from long commutes to work.

“I feel really grateful and very privileged and I’m just like overcome with gratefulness really, that's all I can explain really,” said Garrison.

For information about the E-Bikes program or the Smart Cycling Class, visit bikebakersfield.org [bikebakersfield.org] or contact info@bikebakersfield.org.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

