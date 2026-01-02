Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
East Bakersfield shooting under investigation, suspect not found

East Bakersfield shooting under investigation, no injuries reported
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in east Bakersfield early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a call around 3:45 a.m. near the corner of Shirlee Court and College Avenue. When they arrived at the home, they found shell casings on the ground outside.

No one was injured in the incident. The gunman had ran from the scene before deputies arrived.

The search for the suspect continues. The sheriff's department has not released additional details about the investigation.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

