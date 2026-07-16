East Bakersfield to welcome In-N-Out Burger and Chick-fil-A as part of City Lights development

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — East Bakersfield is getting two popular fast food chains as part of the ongoing City Lights development at the old mall site.

In-N-Out Burger and Chick-fil-A are officially part of the project, per an announcement made during the State of the City on Wednesday. The development map for the project also reflects the two restaurants.

The In-N-Out Burger will be the 4th location in Bakersfield. The Chick-fil-A will be the 3rd.

Other confirmed stores at the location include Boot Barn, Ross, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, Five Below, and Sprouts among others.

The site sat as an empty lot for years after the East Hills Mall closed. Now, with construction visible and progressing, neighbors and local leaders say the development represents long-overdue investment in the east side of the city.

City Lights is set to open in spring 2027.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE CITY LIGHTS PROJECT:

City Lights project brings new life to East Bakersfield

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