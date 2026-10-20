East High equipment manager dies after collapsing during Friday night’s game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — East Bakersfield High School is mourning the loss of its equipment manager Bobby Rocha, who collapsed on the sideline of Friday night’s football game against Foothill. He was rushed to the hospital and later died.

Those who knew him remember him as delightful, funny, and caring. Colleague and family friend Bree Candelaria called him “a breath of fresh air,” and said the East Bakersfield High community is in shock and mourning.

In a statement to 23ABC, the Kern High School District wrote “The Kern High School District is heartbroken over the tragic loss of Bobby Rocha, the East High School Athletic Equipment Manager, a beloved football coach, and a respected member of the community.”

The Kern County Coroner’s Office has not yet released a cause of death.

After Rocha collapsed, play was stopped and the game ended. Foothill was declared the winner as they were up 17-0 at the moment of Rocha’s collapse.

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