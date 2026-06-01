Eastbound Highway 58 right lane closes Monday for guardrail repairs in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans is closing the right lane of eastbound Highway 58 in Bakersfield on Monday for guardrail repairs.

The closure runs from Allen Road to Calloway Drive. Crews will also close the eastbound off-ramp to Calloway Drive during the work.

The lane closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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