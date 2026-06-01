Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Eastbound Highway 58 right lane closes Monday for guardrail repairs in Bakersfield

Caltrans will close the right lane and the Calloway Drive off-ramp from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail repairs.
HWY58 OVERHEAD SHOT
Grace Laverriere, 23ABC
HWY58 OVERHEAD SHOT
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans is closing the right lane of eastbound Highway 58 in Bakersfield on Monday for guardrail repairs.

The closure runs from Allen Road to Calloway Drive. Crews will also close the eastbound off-ramp to Calloway Drive during the work.

The lane closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Sunday

05/31/2026

Clear

-° / 62°

1%

Monday

06/01/2026

Mostly Clear

95° / 65°

0%

Tuesday

06/02/2026

Mostly Clear

96° / 65°

0%

Wednesday

06/03/2026

Clear

96° / 65°

0%

Thursday

06/04/2026

Clear

94° / 67°

0%

Friday

06/05/2026

Clear

96° / 68°

0%

Saturday

06/06/2026

Clear

93° / 63°

0%

Sunday

06/07/2026

Clear

86° / 60°

0%