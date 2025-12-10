Eighth annual Hanukkah 8K run at the Panorama Vista Preserve this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 8th annual '8 Krazy Kilometers' Hanukkah run is this Sunday, Dec 14 at the Panorama Vista Preserve.

Stacy Davis, the race organizer, joined 23ABC's Grace Laverriere in-studio on Wednesday to share the details on this year's race. There is an 8k race and a kids 2k, and all festivities kick off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Davis says this year is extra special because the race actually falls on the first night of Hanukkah. Each participant gets a custom race medal, Hanukkah swag, refreshments, and an entry to the race raffle.

The funds raised from Sunday's race support the local Temple Beth El and the Kern River Parkway Foundation.

Same-day registration is not available, Davis said, and spots are filling up. To sign up for the in-person or virtual race option, visit the 8 Krazy Kilometers website here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

