Escaped custody suspect and alleged accomplice plead not guilty in court Wednesday

Two women arrested for allegedly helping Garcia escape, one remains in custody after court appearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man accused of escaping from custody at Kern Medical and a woman charged with helping him flee both pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday afternoon.

Francisco Garcia escaped from custody Saturday night from Kern Medical before being recaptured at a home in Lamont. He entered a not guilty plea during his court appearance Wednesday.

20-year-old Elektra Espinoza, one of two women arrested for allegedly helping Garcia escape, also pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon.

The second woman involved in the case, 32-year-old Jasmine Morales, posted bail and is no longer in custody. Morales is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Garcia's escape from the medical facility prompted a manhunt that ended when authorities located him at the Lamont residence.

