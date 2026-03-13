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Expert: U.S. has multiple layers of defense against drone attacks

A military drone expert is responding to a recent FBI alert, saying satellites and signal-jamming technology give the U.S. military ample time to counter a potential drone threat.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Expert: U.S. has multiple layers of defense against drone attacks
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A military drone expert is weighing in on a recent FBI alert about possible drone attacks, saying the United States has multiple layers of defense in place to protect Americans.

The expert, McLaurin, told 23ABC the country's defenses range from satellites to technology capable of jamming drone signals or knocking them out of the sky.

McLaurin said if a drone were launched from 1,000 miles out, it would take 7 to 9 hours to reach the shore — giving the military plenty of time to respond.

"I feel very confident that we can stop it. And that's not to say we're resting on our laurels or taking it lightly. Um, it's a constant cat and mouse game, and so as the technology evolves by the adversary, we're doing the same thing."

McLaurin said hundreds of companies are working around the clock to develop counter-drone technology to protect the American people.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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