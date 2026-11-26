BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After years — and in some cases decades — apart, families in Bakersfield finally embraced their loved ones again on Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Families began gathering at Mercado Latino Plaza around 10:30 Wednesday morning, arriving with gifts, balloons, and flowers for reunions years in the making. As they waited, there was live music, free tacos, and drinks.

Among them was Emelia Rodriguez, who waited 18 years for this moment as she anticipated seeing her mother again after years apart.

“It's a dream that I never planned for, but thank God today it comes true, that I'll be able to see her,” Rodriguez said.

Behind these reunions is La Casa del Abuelo, a nonprofit that helps families navigate the visa process so elderly relatives can reunite with their loved ones in the United States.

Founder Alic Bernal says the mission was born from tragedy. While volunteering in border search and rescue, he encountered people who never made it back to the families they were trying to reach.

“I'm one of the survivors from the border and right now my mission, my commitment is to make a reunification familiar in all the United States for all my community,” Bernal said.

Bernal says 17 families were set to reunite at Wednesday's event, including one family that hadn't seen their mother in 36 years.

As the morning turned into the afternoon, families continued to wait. Then, shortly after 3 in the afternoon, after more than four hours of waiting, their loved ones finally arrived.

One by one, families embraced the people they had spent years apart from.

“All the people, they have the dream to see their family again, not on the phone, not in Zoom, in person. You remember when was the last hug for mama, or for grandpa? Nobody knows, but we can do it again,” Bernal said.

For many of these families, years of waiting are finally over, and this Thanksgiving, they'll get to spend the holiday together again.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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