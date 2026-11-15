Family of 16-year-old shot and killed during Halloween party urges witnesses to come forward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A family is still searching for answers after 16-year-old William Aviles was shot and killed during a Halloween party in southwest Bakersfield.

William was shot and killed during a Halloween party in the 3500 block of South Half Moon Drive on October 31.

His grandfather, Jon Watson, remembers William as a son, a brother, a grandson and a football player with his whole life ahead of him.

"He was a Good boy. He was a football star. If anyone hasn't noticed by the community outreach, he was loved by many. The outreach was overwhelming," Watson said.

Now, Watson is hoping a $20,000 reward offered through Kern Secret Witness will encourage someone with information to come forward. He believes someone at the party knows what happened that night.

"Somebody knows who did that. Somebody knows this kid is still out there with a gun, going to the parties with kids," Watson said.

Watson knows his family can't bring William back, but he hopes someone will come forward to help prevent similar incidents. He has a direct message for anyone who knows what happened that night.

"To the kids that were at that party that know what happened. They're out there. $20,000 that will put you and your family in a better place immediately. Make the call. Let them handle it from there. It's a confidential call. Come forward. William deserves the justice. William deserved to come home that night like the rest of the kids did," Watson said.

Kern Secret Witness is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 322-4040.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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