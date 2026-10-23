Family questions local high school's security after man allegedly sneaks on campus, steals teen's belongings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield family is raising serious security concerns after they say a man snuck onto a local high school campus and stole their teenage son's belongings, and they're now questioning how he got on campus during school hours in the first place.

Donnie Jones, 15, says three of his Yu-Gi-Oh trading card decks were stolen, along with a bicycle given to him by a good friend. He says he discovered his items were missing when he went to the bike rack at North High School after classes.

The 15-year-old has a special place in his heart for dragons, from the ones he makes out of tinfoil to the ones he collects on his Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards. He told me collecting the cards is a hobby that helps him build lasting memories with his father.

"What made them so special to me is that me and my dad will always collect them once every single day of the week a new card will get unlocked and me him will play the game..." Jones said.

His mother, Tania Diaz, says her son called her shortly after he discovered the theft.

"Then I received a phone call saying like mom someone stole my bike and I can tell that he was upset, he didn't know what to do, so I told him that I'd pick him up," Diaz said.

Diaz says a campus police officer told her the suspect entered North High School and hid inside a restroom until students were dismissed. She says the possibility that an unauthorized adult was on campus has raised concerns about her son's safety.

"It makes you feel really nervous, like scared. Like anybody can just like hop over the fence. Like their security should be way better," Diaz said.

Diaz says campus police have identified a suspect, but the family is still waiting for Jones' belongings to be returned. In the meantime, Jones has been walking to school.

For Jones, the loss goes beyond his cards and bicycle. He says he wants his belongings back so his father can stop worrying about him. But his message to the person he believes took them may surprise you.

When I asked whether he had a message for the person who took his belongings, in case they happen to see the story, his response was one of forgiveness.

"I forgive you, and I hope your life gets better. In the name of Jesus, amen," Jones said.

I asked the Kern High School District how the man was able to get on campus and what security measures are in place. I have not heard back as of posting this article.

If you'd like to help Donnie Jones replace his stolen items, you can click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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