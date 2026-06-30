Fast cars and fireworks: Local raceway gearing up for July 4th spectacular

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the City of Bakersfield hosting its 4th of July party on Friday, July 3rd, Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway had the opportunity to put on the biggest July 4th bash in the area.

It will be a battle on the I-5 between the half-mile oval on Interstate 5 and the new Hard Rock Tejon Casino.

Tim Huddleston, CEO and owner of the KHKR, joined Mike Hart in the studio on Tuesday to talk about his celebration, which includes not just racing and fireworks, but live entertainment and a drag-a-boat destruction derby.

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