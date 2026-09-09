Father speaks out after 13-year-old sentenced in East Bakersfield shooting that killed his son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vernon W. Lancaster says the 36-week sentence for a 13-year-old who admitted to 2nd-degree murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm is not enough, and he is calling on city and county leaders to do more to address gang violence.

A cross now marks the place where 53-year-old Eric Lancaster died, just steps from his father's home on Crane Street in East Bakersfield.

Vernon W. Lancaster was also shot during the July attack and says he continues to live with pain in his leg.

"My son was the only person left in my immediate family. He was a rock for me. Anything that needed to be fixed, he could fix it. I could walk up to my son and give him a kiss, man to man. That's my son. I can't do that anymore," Lancaster said.

Three minors - ages 12, 13, and 16 - were arrested in connection with the case. The 13-year-old was ordered to a juvenile facility for up to 36 weeks and will remain on probation until his 25th birthday.

"36 weeks, that's a slap on the wrist. That's a slap in my face and my whole family," Lancaster said.

Under California law, the 13-year-old cannot be tried as an adult. Speaking recently about a separate shooting at Independence High School, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said local prosecutors must follow state law when handling cases involving young suspects.

"Is this the district attorney's choice in doing so? No, it is not. It is the law. In 2018, SB 1391 was enacted by the California Legislature and signed by Governor Jerry Brown, which prohibits prosecutors from prosecuting anyone under the age of 16 in adult court," Zimmer said.

Prosecutors are seeking to try 16-year-old Adrian Valencia as an adult, while the case involving the 12-year-old remains in juvenile court.

Since the shooting, Lancaster has added more cameras around his home. He wants city and county leaders to confront the gang activity he believes is endangering his neighborhood.

"I want the city of Bakersfield and the county to understand that you're losing control, everywhere in this town," Lancaster said.

"I feel sad that I couldn't kiss him goodbye," Lancaster said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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