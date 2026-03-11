Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FBI warns some California police departments of Iran drone attacks

An Iranian warship being struck by a U.S. torpedo launched from a submarine.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The FBI has warned some California police departments that Iran is looking at possibly launching drone attacks at the West Coast in retaliation for the war in Iran, according to an alert received and reviewed by ABC News.

The alert reads:

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” according to the alert distributed at the end of February. “We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

23ABC has reached out to local law enforcement agencies to see if the FBI has contacted them with this information.

"We’ve seen this reporting as well and we have not received any information from the FBI," said a spokesperson with the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

