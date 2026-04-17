Federal court hearing delayed for Bakersfield police officer facing child sexual exploitation charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A federal district court in Fresno continued a hearing to June 10 for a Bakersfield police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and receiving child pornography.

Detective Marc Lugo was slated for a status conference on April 22. However, defense attorney David Torres successfully won a continuance, citing the need for more time to review evidence and weigh whether to file a motion to suppress key materials.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is prosecuting Lugo on federal charges.

According to court documents, Lugo encouraged a 15-year-old girl in South Carolina to send him sexually explicit material online in 2023. Lugo allegedly gave her instructions on how to pose.

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