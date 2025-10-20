Federal government shutdown and the impact on public assistance benefits for residents in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County DHS program director Angela Garcia sat down with 23ABC on Monday morning to talk about the ongoing federal shutdown and concern regarding public assistance benefits moving forward.

Officials sent out a press release on Friday afternoon that read, "The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), known as CalWORKs in California, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as CalFresh, are particularly vulnerable. Garcia said CalWORKs is a cash aid program designed to help low-income families meet basic needs. The CalFresh program provides essential food benefits to low-income families, helping them afford necessary groceries. Federal funds are expected to be available for October 2025, and benefits will be issued as usual. It is unknown how long the federal shutdown will last. A prolonged federal shutdown may impact benefits beginning in November 2025."

Garcia visited the 23ABC Morning Show to go a little deeper into what this could mean for residents.

