Fighting fear with knowledge: Dr. Marcher Thompson’s mission in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Radiation oncologist Doctor Marcher Thompson strives to educate patients at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center.



Doctor Marcher Thompson moved from Manhattan to Bakersfield six years ago.

Since then, she's shaped the medical journey of local cancer patients.

Dr. Marcher Thompson admits that while cancer can be frightening, the best weapon against fear is knowledge.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Doctor Marcher Thompson, a radiation oncologist at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center, says her role is to introduce patients to what radiation oncology is, and help them confront what may feel very unknown.

“The thing about radiation oncology is I think many patients aren’t exposed to it until, unfortunately, they or a family member have to go through it themselves,” said Thompson. “It seems very scary. People think radiation is like they’re gonna glow in the dark or get two heads or something. But… it’s really a good focus treatment for cancer.”

Radiation oncology is the use of radiation therapy to kill or slow the growth of cancer cells, according to the Adventist Health website.

While radiation has its risks and benefits, Dr. Marcher Thompson hopes to educate patients on this treatment and help create the best path to recovery.

“Radiation can be really beneficial. And it’s worth it to at least have a discussion and learn more about it rather than being so fearful that you don’t even go to get the proper treatment because the worst thing you can do is ignore cancer, pretend it will go away,” said Thompson. She adds, “All cancer knows to do is grow. And if given the opportunity, it’s just going to continue.”

Dr. Marcher Thompson says she has seen the same degree and quality of care at the AIS Cancer Center as she had in New York.

“Cancer is… a constantly evolving disease and we’re learning new things about how to treat it day after day,” said Thompson. “So my goals are to just keep up to date with what’s going on, what are the best options available for my patients? And being able to really bring that here to Bakersfield.”

